The Dixie Fire has re-ignited in California, posing a threat to at least 1500 structures.

According to fire officials, the Dixie Fire in California burnt 223 square miles, destroyed at least eight buildings, and threatened 1,500 more by Friday morning. As it continues to develop, the fire has become the state’s largest wildfire thus far in 2021.

According to the Associated Press, wildfires in the West have become more common, more destructive, and more difficult to put out as a result of climate change’s excessive dryness and heat waves. As the Dixie Fire advanced eastward, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Plumas County in the Sierra Nevada.

“This fire is outpacing us at times,” incident commander Shannon Prather said Thursday evening.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office stated Thursday evening that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had received 12 new firefighting aircraft and had dispatched nine of them to the Dixie Fire. Cal Fire now has access to more than 60 planes and helicopters thanks to the addition of the 12 aircraft.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California, the nation’s largest wildfire burned through southern Oregon on Friday, but crews were dialing back some night operations as hard labor and calmer winds helped restrict the spread of flames.

According to fire officials, the Bootleg Fire, which has scorched an area half the size of Rhode Island, was 40 percent contained after burning 70 homes, mostly cabins.

During the incident, at least 2,000 residences were required to be evacuated, and another 5,000 were threatened.

The fire’s upper eastern edge continued to advance toward Summer Lake on Thursday, leapfrogging fire lines and causing an evacuation order for some parts of Lake County to be increased to “go immediately!” according to fire officials.

Winds of up to 10 mph (16 kph) could push the flames into the trees, but not at the same rate as last week, when the wind-driven inferno spread rapidly, according to fire information officer Angela Goldman.

The fire, which had been caused by lightning, had been spreading at a rate of up to 4 miles (6 kilometers) each day, aided by strong winds and extremely dry conditions.

On the bottom part of the 625-square-mile (1,619-square-kilometer) wildfire, there was good news. Crews had established containment lines and were able to acquire a considerable foothold on the lower southeastern slope, permitting. This is a condensed version of the information.