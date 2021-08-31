The Dixie Fire has grown to over 807K acres, with more “extreme fire behavior” expected.

The Dixie Fire in California has spread to over 800,000 acres, with officials predicting “extreme fire behavior” for the next few days.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), the fire has scorched 807,369 acres and is 48 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

The Dixie Fire was first reported on July 14 and has now grown to encompass four counties: Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama. Officials announced last Friday that the Dixie Fire had burnt at least 749,713 acres and was 45 percent contained.

Cal Fire authorities trying to limit the Dixie Fire said in a Monday report that “firefighters continue to vigorously combat active fire as winds intensify into the first week, bringing red flag conditions in some locations, and extreme fire behavior is expected.”

“Firefighters are still patrolling fire lines, reinforcing primary control lines, and establishing secondary and backup lines. The fire is still burning in steep and rough terrain, according to the latest update.

“This critical fire weather pattern is projected to continue,” CAL FIRE officials stated on Tuesday, “with Red Flag warnings in force due to gusty southwest winds and very low, single digit, relative humidity.”

“Low relative humidity and Red Flag warnings will resume this morning and is projected to remain through this evening,” officials said in a similar statement for the Dixie Fire’s East Zone on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, has also issued a warning that “critical fire weather conditions” are predicted to persist on Tuesday.

Here is the most recent satellite data showing the #CaldorFire and #DixieFire’s expansion. With gusty west to southwest winds, critical fire weather conditions will persist over the Sierra today. pic.twitter.com/EjbJb2DAvj #CAwx

August 31, 2021 â€“ NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento)

The Dixie Fire has damaged at least 92 residential, business, and other properties, according to CAL FIRE, with 1,277 structures burned.

As the Dixie Fire has grown in size over the last 48 days, numerous images and videos of it have been shared on social media.

In a tweet, USA Today shared a photograph of a “fire swirl” that developed in front of firefighters battling the Dixie Fire in California.

