The ‘Disinformation Dozen’ on Facebook is thriving on social media.

All but two of the “disinformation dozen” social media personas are still active on at least one of the major platforms of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, with a combined 6 million followers, according to this website research.

In a research released in March 2021 and later highlighted by the Joe Biden administration, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) designated the dozen as individuals purposefully peddling the most viral false material about vaccines and COVID-19 online.

The CCDH encouraged social media providers to deactivate accounts associated with the 12, but despite the removal of a few, the most remain online.

As of July 25, the dozen’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages had a combined 520,000, 830,000, and 4.7 million followers.

However, the content they share may have changed as well. After being slapped with suspensions or bans on lesser accounts, two of the three most popular of the dozen appear to have pulled away from blogging about COVID and vaccines in recent months.

When contacted by This website, Facebook stated that it has removed over 12 accounts associated to the dozen since March 2020 and had taken significant action against disinformation, erasing over 18 million posts for breaching its COVID and vaccination policies.

When asked if the dozen’s pages generated any advertising revenue, Facebook stated it has “blocked ads that dissuade people from obtaining vaccines” and that it does not benefit from misinformation or hatred.

“After frequently uploading content that had been refuted by third party fact checkers, many of these pages and accounts are today unable to promote or monetize,” it said in a statement.

According to Facebook’s ad library, there are presently no active advertising on accounts associated to the dozen.

The Three Biggest

By far the most influential is Joseph Mercola.

On a verified Facebook account, the osteopathic physician and alternative medicine advocate has over 1.7 million followers, with another 1 million on a Spanish-language account. His verified Twitter account has roughly 296,000 followers, while his Instagram account has about 330,000.

According to a representative for Mercola, he “flatly rejects any charges of disinformation and is a passionate advocate.” This is a condensed version of the information.