The disgruntled worker who killed nine people appeared to be looking for victims.

According to a sheriff, a gunman who killed nine people at a California railyard where he worked seems to have targeted some of the victims.

Samuel Cassidy, 57, came to the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail station in San Jose at 6 a.m. on Wednesday with a duffel bag full of semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines, according to Santa Clara County sheriff Laurie Smith (AP).

“At this point, it looks to us that he said to one of the persons there, ‘I’m not going to shoot you,’” she claimed.

“Then he started shooting other individuals. So I’m sure there was some deliberation about who he wanted to shoot.”

Despite the fact that there are no cameras inside the railyard’s two buildings, Ms Smith claims that film shows him going from one position to another.

Cassidy was found on the third level of one of the buildings six minutes after the first 911 calls.

As deputies closed in on the facility serving the county of more than 1 million people in the heart of Silicon Valley, Ms Smith said he killed himself.

She went on to say that there were more than 100 individuals present at the time, and investigators discovered five victims in one building and two in another.

When gunfire rang out, Kirk Bertolet, 64, was just getting started on his shift. Cassidy, he added, worked with the victims on a regular basis. They were “a fine bunch of blue-collar people,” he said, but Cassidy stood out as a loner and outcast.

“I know some of those men, and they’ll keep joking with you and pounding you about stuff,” Mr Bertolet added. And if you have delicate skin and can’t take it… That, I believe, is the root of the problem.”

“Sam made certain that he killed everyone he wanted. He double-checked that they were dead.

“I stood there seeing several of my coworkers take their final breaths, and then they were gone. Seven of them had just vanished.”

