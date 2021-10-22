The discovery of potentially fatal rare bacteria in Walmart Aromatherapy Room Sprays has prompted a recall.

A strain of bacteria designated as “rare and dangerous” by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) was discovered in a Walmart-sold version of an aromatherapy room spray bottle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States is examining four cases of melioidosis, a bacteria-caused disease that can be fatal. The CDC has detected evidence of the bacteria in a bottle of the recalled room spray found at the house of one of the four people diagnosed with melioidosis, but the cause of the infection has yet to be determined.

Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones is the recalled room spray’s name. Walmart recalled an estimated 3,900 bottles of the spray in six flavors, according to the CPSC, including Lavender & Chamomile, Lemon and Mandarin, Sandalwood and Vanilla, Lime & Eucalyptus, and Lavender and Peppermint.

The recall occurred months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began looking into four cases of Burkholderia pseudomallei, a bacteria that causes melioidosis, often known as Whitmore’s disease. Melioidosis is an infectious disease that affects both humans and animals and is “predominantly a disease of tropical climes,” according to the CDC. According to the CDC, “the bacteria that cause melioidosis can be found in contaminated water and soil.” “It is passed from person to person and animal to animal through direct contact with a contaminated source.” Four instances of melioidosis were recorded in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas earlier this year, according to the CDC. According to the agency, two of the incidents resulted in death.

Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones is being recalled by Walmart. Two deaths have been linked to a rare and dangerous bacteria. https://t.co/kXGj4hAJjs Full recall notice: https://t.co/kXGj4hAJjs pic.twitter.com/jPrCd0b2ih — October 22, 2021, US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) While melioidosis can be seen in people who have recently visited overseas, the patients who were sick earlier this year did not have any recent international travel history.

According to the CDC, “whole genome sequencing revealed that the bacteria strains (Burkholderia pseudomallei) that affected the patients closely matched each other, suggesting there is a common source of infection in these patients.” “The bacterium that affected the victims was comparable to those seen most commonly in South Asia,” said the researcher. This is a condensed version of the information.