The discovery of a mysterious dismembered body in a driveway has the entire neighborhood on edge.

A Goldsboro, North Carolina neighborhood is on edge after the mutilated body of a lady was discovered in a civilian’s driveway Monday morning.

Goldsboro Police Department published a 911 call from May 24 revealing the body’s discovery on Thursday.

The caller told the 911 operator, “I just got up to my house and it seems like there is a decaying corpse on my driveway.” It appears that the legs have been severed. If you could send a cop right now, that doesn’t appear to be a positive situation.”

WRAL identified the caller as Rodney Daniels, who said he spent the night at his girlfriend’s residence and returned home at 9:30 a.m. to find the body.

Daniels stated, “Nobody should have to watch it.”

On Monday, officers investigated Daniels’ home and car, spending nearly eight hours collecting evidence in the region, according to WRAL.

Goldsboro police, according to WNCN, believe the woman was murdered elsewhere and her corpse dumped in the driveway. Because of a grocery store at the end of the block, the neighborhood is a favorite cut-through for automobiles and walkers, according to WRAL.

Officials are still waiting for DNA lab findings before identifying the body. They did confirm, however, that the body was that of a white woman in her 30s.

Neighbors in the region told local media that they are shaken and can’t believe anything so heinous was discovered in their neighborhood.

“We’ve never had anything like that since I’ve been here,” Sharon Robinson, a local resident, told WNCN. As a result, it was extremely distressing and heartbreaking. Hearing all the specifics was exhausting.”

On Thursday, police combed the area and made phone calls to homes along the street to speak with residents, and Robinson said the officers were there to reassure everyone that the neighborhood was not being targeted.

“This was a random act,” Police Chief Mike West told WRAL. It’s sad that the body was discovered in this neighborhood.”

Authorities obtained a photo of a grey vehicle they suspect is linked to the murder on Tuesday and are seeking for the public’s aid in identifying it. The State Bureau, according to WRAL. This is a condensed version of the information.