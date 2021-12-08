The discovery of a human skull in a California home leads to the creation of a makeshift guillotine.

Authorities believe a guy murdered himself with a makeshift guillotine after a human skull was discovered in a yard.

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, an investigation was launched after a woman discovered the skull in the bushes of a home in Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank area in March of this year.

The skull was identified as belonging to Robert Enger, who lived on Hendley Street in the neighborhood and hadn’t been seen since July 2019, when he was 62 and sought aid from a neighbor after suffering a head injury.

Enger attempted to kill himself earlier using a guillotine that featured a huge metal spike instead of a sliding cutting blade, according to police. It’s unclear when he succeeded, but officials believe he did and impaled himself with the homemade contraption.

Enger was allegedly decapitated by a 25-year-old guy who moved into his abandoned home late last year, according to authorities.

According to the Press Democrat, Robert Melvin Ross III allegedly lived with Enger’s remains for months and occasionally invited others to the house for parties and methamphetamine usage.

Since late last year, police have apparently been called to the property multiple times.

Officers went inside the house at least once to check accusations of squatting, but didn’t realize Enger’s remains were inside, concealed behind a pile of garbage, according to the newspaper.

“It was just very filthy,” Santa Rosa Police Detective Anthony Turner told the Press Democrat. “It was just absolutely filthy and just packed with dirt, trash, meals, stacks of stuff.” “Inside the house, there were buckets of pee and feces.” Enger’s remains weren’t discovered until months later, when a man who attended a meth party at the house on New Year’s Eve told police he had seen the decomposing remains inside—and that Ross had pulled the skull from the body and scraped it with a knife at one point.

According to the Press Democrat, it wasn’t long until the woman uncovered Enger’s skull.

On March 29, police returned to the house after obtaining further information and discovered Enger’s bones. They found Ross, who was already in custody in Sonoma County on different charges.

He detailed the guillotine and how he used it in a police interrogation. This is a condensed version of the information.