The discovery of a Delta COVID variant in Houston should serve as a “wake-up call,” according to a virologist.

As Houston grapples with an epidemic of the infectious variation, a virologist from Texas A&M University warned that the COVID-19 Delta variant should serve as a “wake-up call to communities,” demonstrating the effectiveness of vaccines and the risks that COVID-19 still poses.

According to the Houston Chronicle, an outbreak last week resulted in over 125 positive COVID-19 cases, with at least three of those testing positive for the Delta form.

“Clearly, COVID is not over,” said Dr. Benjamin Neuman, a virologist and professor at Texas A&M University.

COVID isn’t totally gone until it’s completely gone, according to Neuman. “And I believe we made the mistake of expecting the virus would go away or that it would have no effect on youngsters…. We keep making the same mistakes, and it isn’t going to get us out of COVID-19.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Delta variant and the COVID outbreak in Houston were shared through a church group’s camp vacation.

Unvaccinated Texans should be on high alert, according to Galveston County Health Authority Philip Keiser, who told the Chronicle on Tuesday.

“We have a pocket of people who haven’t been infected or who haven’t been vaccinated, and they are completely vulnerable to this infection,” Keiser explained. “And it’s spreading at breakneck speed.”

The church camp drew about 450 people, the majority of them were teens from Clear Creek Community Church in League City, Texas, some 30 minutes outside of Houston.

According to the Chronicle, Keiser believes the Delta strain will account for the majority, if not all, of the cases linked to the camp, and that the total number of affected people will exceed 250.

The Delta variety, according to Dr. Rebecca Fischer, an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at Texas A&M University’s School of Public Health, is the most transmissible so far.

She warned, “Don’t let your guard down.” “We’re so close to reclaiming our lives, and we’re making progress in that direction… However, this virus has thrown us another curveball.”

“I cannot stress enoughâ€”there is no excuse not to get vaccinated if you are old enough,” Keiser continued. There are numerous vaccines on the market.”

According to Keiser, the outbreak could have been avoided if more persons who tested positive had been vaccinated.

“During the current outbreak, This is a condensed version of the information.