The Director of the National Institutes of Health says there’s no need to wear a mask at home. Previously Sent Message Was ‘Garbled’

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, addressed his remarks about mask-wearing in front of children on Tuesday, saying he “garbled” an earlier CNN message.

Collins later tweeted, “There’s no need to wear a mask at home.” “Let me clarify the masking message I garbled this morning on @NewDay. Vaccinated parents who live in areas where COVID transmission is high should wear masks when in public indoor settings to protect their unvaccinated children.”

Allow me to explain the masked message I mumbled on @NewDay this morning. Vaccinated parents who live in areas where COVID transmission is high should wear masks when in public indoor settings to protect their unvaccinated children. There’s no need to wear a mask at home.

August 3, 2021 — Francis S. Collins (@NIHDirector)

Collins went on CNN’s New Day on Tuesday morning, when he fielded questions from the public about COVID-19, including those about protecting children who are too young to be vaccinated.

“The recommendations are for children under the age of twelve to avoid being in places where they could become infected, which means wearing masks in schools and at home,” Collins emphasized, adding, “Parents of unvaccinated children should be mindful of this, and the recommendation is to wear masks there as well.” I know it’s unsettling, and it may seem strange, but it’s the greatest approach to protect your children.”

Later in the segment, CNN anchors urged Collins to elaborate on his views, to which Collins responded:

“If you have tiny children under the age of 12 at home, they are at risk of becoming infected. And if the parents are out and about, they could be carrying the virus, which you don’t want to spread,” he added. “As a result of that advise, many parents consider wearing masks at home for their families to limit this danger as long as the children are unvaccinated, especially if you live in a place where transmission is now quite high.”

After Collins’ turnaround, New Day presenter Brianna Keilar tweeted Collins’ original remarks.

Many others took Collins’ comments to suggest that when parents are alone with their children, they should wear masks inside their homes. The story was taken up by a number of conservative news outlets, including Fox News and The Federalist. This is a condensed version of the information.