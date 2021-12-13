The different fates of Amazon drivers highlight the cruel randomness of the tornado disaster.

Employees at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, are still being identified after the roof fell during severe tornadoes.

Austin J. McEwen, a 26-year-old freight driver, was one of the six employees killed in the collapse. Coworkers confirmed McEwen died while attempting to take refuge in a bathroom with other employees.

“He was a friend of mine who didn’t make it,” said Brian Erdmann, a warehouse employee who’d been out making deliveries. “I would have probably been in the same situation if I had returned 45 minutes sooner.” I would have joined him right away.” According to Reuters, workers at the warehouse gave contradictory accounts of whether the restrooms were formally classified as shelter-in-place places. When contacted by the outlet, Amazon declined to comment on the situation.

In a statement to Reuters, Amazon said, “Our team worked fast to ensure as many employees and partners could get to the designated Shelter in Place.” “We appreciate what they were able to accomplish.” McEwen was characterized by coworkers as an only child who liked rapper Mac Miller’s music and enjoyed going hunting with buddies.

The tragedy of Gina Wills, 27, also highlights the randomness of the tornado’s devastation. On Saturday, Wills was working her first day as an Amazon third-party delivery driver. While attempting to make her final deliveries near the end of the day, she heard tornado warning sirens. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, her dispatcher directed her to finish her deliveries and return to the Edwardsville warehouse.

Wills might have been present when the warehouse collapsed if she hadn’t been distracted by assisting a fellow motorist who had locked himself out of a van.

“Last night was chaos,” Wills told the Post-Dispatch. “I was fed up with the deliveries, packages, and everything else.” Then it became dark. Then I heard the sirens and thought to myself, ‘OK!’ But I can’t help but assume it was me inside that building.” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos issued a statement on the incident, pledging his company’s support to people harmed by the disaster.

On Saturday night, he tweeted, “The news from Edwardsville is awful.” “We’re. This is a condensed version of the information.