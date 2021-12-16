The ‘Difference Between Begging and Dignity,’ according to a petition seeking monthly direct payments.

Last year, Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant, started a petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus cheques, which is nearly 3 million signatures strong. She co-created a spin-off petition this week aimed at persuading Congress to extend Child Tax Credit payments until 2022, which she compares to stimulus checks because they are recurring monthly payouts.

“These child checks aren’t the answer to all of our monthly costs or all of our difficulties, but they do help our families manage their budget. They provide us the ability to effect change. The difference between begging and dignity is represented by these checks “The petition was written by Bonin and her co-creator, Stephanie Land, author of MAID, Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

In just over a week, the petition gathered approximately 40,000 signatures, falling just short of its 50,000 signature goal. It requests that Congress and President Joe Biden continue to pay the Child Tax Credit on a monthly basis in 2022, describing it as a potential “opportunity of good” that could arise from the pandemic’s horror.

Bonin and Land both admitted that the checks are insufficient to maintain a family and that people must work in order to exist. The checks, according to the two ladies, who are also moms, help people pay for child care, buy clothes for job interviews, buy groceries, and enroll their children in after-school programs.

“This is something that monthly cash can help with. It’s help that comes to us without having to jump through hoops or deal with bureaucracy “According to the petition,

The Child Tax Credit was increased from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for all other eligible children as part of the American Rescue Plan, a relief package passed in March. It also allowed customers to pay down half of their credit over the course of a year, beginning in January and ending this month.

Biden wants to make the enhanced Child Tax Credit permanent, but the White House is willing to work in little steps toward that goal. The Build Back Better Act, a package of social spending, would be extended. This is a condensed version of the information.