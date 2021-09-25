The Department of Justice will drop the case against Huawei’s daughter as part of a prisoner swap deal with China.

In what amounts to a three-way deal, the US Department of Justice has agreed to withdraw its case against Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s owner’s daughter, in exchange for the release of two Canadians jailed in China.

The DOJ will discharge charges of fraud against Meng by December 2022 provided she meets certain criteria, including admitting responsibility for her crimes, according to the so-called “deferred prosecution agreement” published Friday. Meng is also prohibited from committing any additional federal, state, or local offences.

If she violates the agreement, she will be prosecuted for all of the charges leveled against her.

Meng has accepted responsibility for her major role in executing a plot to defraud a global financial institution by entering into the deferred prosecution agreement, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicole Boeckmann for the Eastern District of New York.

Shortly after the DOJ announcement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that two of his country’s ambassadors had boarded a flight home after being held in China for over three years.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, dubbed “The Two Michaels” by the Canadian press, were arrested in Beijing in December 2018 on spying charges. Their detentions were considered as political revenge for Meng’s detention in Canada.

The two men were released just hours after the US Department of Justice dropped all charges against Meng.

On their release, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “These two individuals have gone through an extremely traumatic struggle.” “They have showed strength, tenacity, resilience, and grace for the past thousand days. And that inspires all of us.”

Meng, who also served as Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer, was arrested a week before “the two Michaels.” An extradition request from the United States led to her detention by Canadian police. Meng was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, both of which stemmed from Huawei’s misrepresented commercial operations in Iran.

She specifically lied about Huawei’s involvement with Skycom Tech. Co. Ltd., a Huawei subsidiary operating in Iran. According to the DOJ, Meng misled the US financial institution that Skycom was a business partner rather than a subsidiary.

Meng lied in order for the bank to continue doing business. This is a condensed version of the information.