The Department of Justice restricts the seizure of journalistic records, with exceptions for crimes against children.

According to the Associated Press, Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday prohibited federal prosecutors from accessing the data of journalists when investigating leaks, with exceptions for crimes against minors and other immediate threats.

Garland’s new policy follows through on his vow in June that the Justice Department would no longer seize reporters’ records.

The guideline tries to tackle a politically contentious problem that has long perplexed Justice Department prosecutors trying to balance the First Amendment rights of the media against the government’s need to protect classified information.

However, the document makes it clear that federal prosecutors have the authority to take the records of journalists in certain circumstances, such as when the reporters are accused of working for foreign powers or terrorist organizations.

Following an outcry over revelations that the department had obtained records belonging to journalists at The Washington Post, CNN, and The New York Times during the Trump administration as part of investigations into who had disclosed government secrets related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, Garland was moved to act.

Members of Congress and their staffers, as well as former White House counsel Don McGahn, were among those whose documents were seized.

President Joe Biden said he would not allow the Justice Department to acquire journalists’ phone records and emails, calling the practice “wrong.” Garland’s declaration came after Biden said he would not allow the Justice Department to seize journalists’ phone records and emails. Since then, Garland and other senior Justice Department officials have met with representatives from the news media, and all sides have agreed that new department regulations are needed. Garland has also stated that he would support federal legislation that would strengthen journalist rights.

Leak investigations have long been a source of contention for department officials, resulting in policy changes over the previous decade as well as resistance from media organizations to government intrusion into their work.

After a backlash following acts viewed as aggressively infringing on press freedom, including the secret acquisition of phone data of Associated Press reporters and editors, President Barack Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder, announced tighter procedures for leak investigations.

Following a series of leaks during the investigation into Russian election meddling, Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump’s first attorney general, ordered a leak crackdown in 2017.