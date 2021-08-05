The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Phoenix police, similar to those now underway in Louisville and Minneapolis.

According to the Associated Press, the Department of Justice is investigating the Phoenix police department to see if officers are abusing individuals or using excessive force, similar to the investigations already happening in Louisville and Minneapolis.

The probe was announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday. The investigation will look into whether police have used discriminatory policing tactics and if officers have retaliated unlawfully against persons who are protected under the First Amendment.

This research is part of a “pattern or practice” investigation. It will look at whether there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional policing, as well as conduct a broad review of the police force.

This is a breaking news item; additional information will be posted as the Associated Press provides it.

Investigators will examine body camera video, as well as training manuals and other data, according to Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. She stated that the Justice Department communicated with Phoenix municipal leaders, who voiced their support for the investigation.

The Justice Department stated earlier this year that it will launch comparable investigations into police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky, following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, respectively.