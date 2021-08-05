The Department of Justice finds no evidence. The Hillary Clinton Email Investigation Was Leaked to Rudy Giuliani

The inspector general of the Department of Justice said Thursday that no evidence of FBI agents exchanging inside information about the Hillary Clinton email investigation with Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer, was found.

During a television appearance on Oct. 26, 2016, Giuliani said that then-candidate Trump will have “some pretty major surprises” in the coming days. After fresh emails were uncovered, FBI Director James Comey stated the Clinton email probe will be reopened two days later.

The question of whether Giuliani had been leaked information about the probe emerged because of the timing of Giuliani’s statement about “surprises.”

Guiliani denied having any previous knowledge of the inquiry, and the inspector general’s office found no indication that he had been informed of the FBI’s plans.

The inspector general investigated whether Giuliani was improperly tipped off, as well as communications between FBI employees and reporters during the investigation into whether Clinton mishandled classified material on her personal email server.

According to a report released on Thursday, Giuliani told the watchdog office that he had not received any information about the Clinton investigation and that Comey’s remarks renewing the inquiry were a “shock” to him. I was completely unaware of their existence.” He said that he had not talked with any current FBI agents during that month, and that the former officials with whom he spoke had no knowledge of FBI investigations.

The inspector general’s office requested that the FBI determine whose agents had contact with Giuliani as part of the inquiry. Four employees were named by the FBI, but each told the watchdog office during interviews that they had no interaction with Giuliani.

The FBI claimed that the four agents used their FBI devices to call Giuliani’s phone lines, but the inspector general’s office claimed that the information was either obsolete or worthless.

The inspector general’s office stated two of the phone numbers were for the general line of the legal firm where Giuliani had worked in New York, while the other two were for businesses “with which Giuliani had not been involved since at least 2007,” according to the inspector general’s office.

