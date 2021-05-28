The Department of Justice argues that the Lafayette Square protesters’ lawsuit should be dismissed now that Trump is no longer in office.

Because he is no longer president, lawyers for the Department of Justice want to dismiss complaints filed against former President Donald Trump after he cleared Lafayette Square of Black Lives Matter demonstrators for a photo op last June.

The lawsuits are no longer necessary, according to Christopher Hair, a Justice Department attorney, because President Joe Biden is already in office and unlikely to take similar moves.

“These cases are aimed at preventing a repeat of the events in Lafayette Square on June 1,” Hair said.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, which claimed that when demonstrators were forcibly removed, Trump and then-Attorney General William Barr “unlawfully collaborated to violate” their civil rights.

Law officers used smoke bombs, pepper balls, and other forms of force to disperse the demonstrators, according to attorney Randy Mastro, leaving a number of people with burns, bruising, breathing problems, and psychological discomfort.

“How did that happen?” says the narrator. Mastro was the one who inquired. “Did that have anything to do with the curfew?” Before the curfew, the park was cleared. Was it to put an end to the violence? There was no violence that day, according to the attorney general.”

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich listened to arguments about whether the case should be dismissed and will make a judgment later.

The explanation for the action has evolved over time, according to Mastro, but it’s evident from Trump’s own tweets that “these demonstrators were targeted because of their viewpoint, their message, and their speech.”

“Everyone did a fantastic job. It’s a colossal force. The day after the square was emptied, Trump wrote, “Domination.” On Twitter, the president also released a letter in which the demonstrators were referred to as “terrorists.”

“The conduct here was so blatantly illegal and unconstitutional that it necessitates a remedy. And we’ve here to do everything we can, your honor, to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again in our country,” Mastro said.

Lawyers for the government and former authorities claim that their clients are immune from prosecution since they were conducting required law enforcement tasks to secure a space for the president of the United States.

Another protest attorney stated that the change in administration is insufficient.