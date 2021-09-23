The Department of Homeland Security rejects claims that Haitian migrants at the border will be sent to Guantánamo Bay.

After a request for bids to administer a holding center at the US naval base in Cuba produced uncertainty, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Haitian migrants at the southern US border will not be sent to Guantánamo Bay.

Guards must speak Haitian Creole as well as Spanish, according to an advertisement for a new contract to oversee a migrant detention facility at the site where high-value detainees are held.

Thousands of migrants, many of whom are of Haitian ancestry, have been relocated by the Biden administration from a makeshift encampment under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is looking into reports of abusive behavior by horse-mounted Border Patrol guards in dealing with Haitian migrants at the southern border after photographs went viral.

The contract solicitation for Guantánamo raised issues in this context.

It sought a service provider to “maintain on-site equipment” for temporary housing facilities that could house “up to 400 migrants in a surge event.” The commercial does not mention that the Biden administration was considering sending migrants from the southern border to Guantánamo Bay.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose Twitter headline read “Biden administration seeks contractor to run migrant detention facility at Gitmo [Guantánamo Bay detention camp],” called the NBC article “utterly shameful,” and fellow progressive lawmaker Ilhan Omar called it a “embarrassingly bad decision.”

DHS official Marsha Espinosa, on the other hand, said the ad had nothing to do with the border situation.

She tweeted, “@DHSgov is not and will not transport Haitian nationals apprehended at the southwest border to the Migrant Operations Center (MOC) in Guantanamo Bay.”

Guantánamo is most recognized as a military jail, but it has also served as an immigrant detention center for Haitian immigrants rescued at sea.

@DHSgov is not and will not send Haitian nationals apprehended at the southwest border to Guantanamo Bay’s Migrant Operations Center (MOC).

September 23, 2021 — Marsha (Catron) Espinosa (@MCatronDHS)

In a follow-up statement, Espinosa added, “The MOC has been utilized for decades to process migrants interdicted at sea for third-country resettlement.”

“The information request. This is a condensed version of the information.