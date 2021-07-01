The Department of Education has made it easier for teachers to receive grants by easing the paperwork requirements.

On Thursday, the United States Department of Education relaxed the paperwork requirements for instructors applying for federal funding to encourage college students to teach in low-income schools.

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed the change, which would save a lot of paperwork that was generating problems for grant applicants.

Under the initiative, students can receive up to $4,000 per year if they plan to teach high-demand courses in low-income schools. They must also teach for at least four years and present regular paperwork within eight years of graduation. If they don’t meet their target or submit the documentation on time, the grants become federal loans that must be repaid in full, plus interest.

Students were supposed to submit a form confirming that they started teaching at an approved school within 120 days of graduation, as well as yearly forms proving their teaching status. With the new regulation, both of these restrictions were eliminated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The change is part of a federal regulation rewrite that was completed during Trump’s presidency but is only now taking effect. Unlike other Trump-era regulations that the Biden administration is attempting to repeal, this one was hailed as a win for teachers around the country.

The modifications, according to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, will help instructors secure funds “without having to go through superfluous hoops.” According to him, the White House now wants to take it a step further by increasing financing for the program and implementing other initiatives to alleviate teacher shortages.

TEACH Grants, which stand for Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education, were established in 2007 with the goal of increasing the nation’s teaching force and directing more teachers to low-income schools.

Since 2015, when a government monitoring body discovered that thousands of grants had been converted to loans, lawmakers from both parties have urged for changes to the program. As of 2019, almost half of grants awarded through the program had become loans, in many cases only because recipients failed to turn in annual forms proving their teaching status.

On Thursday, Education Department officials emphasized that the only way a grant can now be. This is a brief summary.