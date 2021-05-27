The demand for a $100 minimum spend at a steakhouse has sparked a backlash.

The requirement that each client spend at least $100 at a restaurant in Philadelphia has ignited a vigorous debate about the virtues of a lunch that may strain both waistline and budget.

Staff at Steak 48, on Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia’s largest city, remind clients of the minimum charge in addition to asking if they want it rare, medium, or well done, CBS Philly reported on Thursday.

The Realest Podcast Ever shared a tweet of the sign outside the entrance, which reveals the three-figure food-and-beverage minimum, which does not include tax or tip.

The tweet stated, “They said no brokies.” “There will be no more appetizer dates or step photos.” An image of a sign was placed next to the message, explaining that the cost is “to ensure that each guest enjoys the whole experience of cuisine, service, and atmosphere.”

In a Twitter thread, one individual said they could “buy 4 ribeyes, 4 lobster tails (or bag of shrimp) + 2lbs of spinach (or asparagus) + a bag of potatoes” for $100 at Costco, and added, “AND you wear whatever…you like.”

“Stop eating at corporate-owned chain restaurants,” another commenter remarked. Find a local eatery that values your patronage.”

“Even if I could afford it, you will never see me at Steak 48 or ANY restaurant that needs me to pay at least $100 on my lunch BEFORE tax and tip is factored in,” Florida Boy tweeted. The arrogance is almost revolting.”

“My mother is 84 years old,” Rev. Marshall Mitchell of the Salem Baptist Church in Abington told CBS Philly. She’s not going to order three cocktails and a tomahawk steak. What are we saying to that customer if she doesn’t get to $100?”

The restaurant justified the fee in a statement to the network, stating, “Like many restaurants in our sector, we’ve had to make some adjustments to our regulations.”

This included a $100 minimum spending requirement that would “support our personnel and restaurant operations, as well as enable the capacity to be successful as a full-service steakhouse.” This is a condensed version of the information.