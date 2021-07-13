The Delta Variant Spikes Across the United States, Bringing New Travel Restrictions: Which States Are Affected?

As the Delta strain of the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, Chicago has imposed new travel restrictions on two states.

The city of Chicago added Arkansas and Missouri to its travel advice list on Tuesday, citing a spike in COVID-19 infections in several parts of the country, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH). There had been no states on the list for some weeks.

“Any unvaccinated people traveling from Missouri or Arkansas should get a negative COVID-19 test result no later than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago or be quarantined for a 10-day period,” the CDPH added. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to emphasize the significance of getting vaccinated for COVID and following all masking rules for travel.”

After both states exceeded the city’s limit of 15 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, Chicago put them to its travel advisory list. Arkansas has 19.2 daily cases per 100,000 residents, whereas Missouri has 21.2 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not ended, and this only goes to prove that the virus is still very much a menace, and that we must all be cautious against it,” CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady said in a statement. If you aren’t fully vaccinated, that means being immunized and wearing a mask in public.”

Other states that could be added to Chicago’s travel advisory list include Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Wyoming, and Utah. Every day, more than ten coronavirus cases per 100,000 people are reported in each of these states.

The Delta variety now accounts for more than half of all COVID-19 cases, according to the CDPH.

The Delta variation is fast spreading across the country, prompting Chicago to broaden its travel advisory list.

Missouri had the greatest percentage of Delta variant cases, with 29.9%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to data from the state’s health department, less than half of the state’s population have been vaccinated against the virus.

“Although we expected the Delta variation to become the dominant strain in the United States, its quick surge is troubling,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a recent press conference.

