The Delta Variant is responsible for 83 percent of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the CDC.

As the Delta form spreads across all 50 states, the number of cases and hospitalizations from the virus continues to rise.

Last week, according to Johns Hopkins University data, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases was 32,278. That’s a 145 percent increase from two weeks ago.

The number of hospitalizations has jumped by 50% in the last two weeks, to nearly 24,923 each day, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variety spreads quicker than earlier strains, and more than 97 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated (CDC).

At a press conference on Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky remarked, “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

According to CDC data, just approximately 49% of Americans have received all of their vaccines. Vaccine hesitation, according to scientists, is supporting the virus’s new rapid spread.

The rate of new coronavirus cases has climbed 300 percent in Los Angeles County since July 4, and hospitalizations have more than doubled, according to the county health department.

As a result of this increase, indoor mask restrictions have been reinstated in Los Angeles and other California counties.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday, “This is a pandemic mainly and disproportionately of those who have not been vaccinated.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now proposing that schools need facemasks for children older than 2 and all adults, regardless of their immunization status, as the Delta strain spreads, sending teenagers and vaccinated adults to the hospital.

Because of the surge in cases blamed on the delta version of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS This Morning that the academy wants to “go the extra mile” to ensure that children are protected at school.

While the CDC only advised unvaccinated students to wear masks in school, Fauci said the CDC is “carefully reviewing” its COVID-19 school guidelines.

The Delta variant is responsible for 83 percent of coronavirus cases in the United States.

According to health officials, the Delta version now accounts for 83 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the United States.

“The best method to stop COVID-19 variations from spreading is to. This is a condensed version of the information.