The Delta Spike has resulted in a 611 percent increase in COVID hospitalizations in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County, Maryland, has declared a state of emergency due to a large increase in coronavirus diagnoses and hospitalizations.

The seven-day case rate in Baltimore County has surged 376 percent since the end of July. The presence of the highly contagious Delta variety has resulted in a 611 percent increase in hospitalizations owing to the virus.

On August 24, County Executive Johnny Olszewski declared a local state of emergency, allowing officials to request more resources from the state and federal governments. Officials will also be able to pursue mask regulations, vaccine requirements, and other public health measures as a result of the decree.

Olszewski termed the area’s surge “alarming” on CNN’s New Day show on Thursday. He pointed out that the latest COVID-19 outbreak is occurring despite the fact that the virus has been immunized against a substantial percentage of the population.

“We’re proud in Baltimore County to have 74 percent of eligible folks vaccinated, but we’re still seeing a lot of our younger people and those who are unvaccinated catch this lethal variant,” he said.

According to Olszewski, only 0.2 percent of the county’s cases have been “breakthrough cases.” An infection of a fully vaccinated person is defined as one of these situations.

“The vaccine is still the finest instrument we have in the fight against COVID-19. The county executive told CNN, “It’s safe, it’s effective, and now that the FDA has approved it, we’re encouraging all of our folks to receive it.”

The vaccination, according to Olszewski, “not only helps people avoid having COVID, but it also keeps them out of our hospitalizations and certainly protects them from dying.”

Everyone within school facilities must wear masks, and personnel must produce proof of immunization or subject to weekly COVID-19 testing, according to the Baltimore County school system.

The Maryland Board of Education is slated to vote on whether or not to require facial coverings in all schools on Thursday.

According to the most recent data from the Maryland Department of Health, more than 700 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19.

There have been 491,174 confirmed cases of the virus in the state since the epidemic began, with 9,741 deaths. In the last 24 hours, Maryland has added almost 1,100 additional cases and 11 deaths to its tally.

