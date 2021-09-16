The Delaware Supreme Court heard a lawsuit demanding the release of Joe Biden’s Senate papers.

The state’s Supreme Court heard a complaint filed by two right-wing groups demanding that the University of Delaware divulge documents from President Joe Biden’s time as a senator.

Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation, whose Daily Caller news site was co-founded by Tucker Carlson of Fox News, are suing the university for refusing to produce documents from Biden’s 30-year Senate career.

After the state Supreme Court denied their request for the records to be produced under Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act, they filed the lawsuit (FOIA).

In 2012, Biden donated his senate papers to the University of Delaware. According to the Delaware News Journal, they contain 1,850 cartons and 415 terabytes of electronic documents.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday that the documents should be made available through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In a statement to the Daily Caller foundation, Tom Fitton, president of the Judicial Watch nonprofit, stated, “How the University of Delaware is preserving, retaining, processing, and distributing President Biden’s Senate documents is of importance to the inhabitants of Delaware and all Americans.”

“During today’s hearing, it appeared as if the Delaware Supreme Court is skeptical of the university’s exceptional secrecy in managing these records.”

The institution claims that the papers are not public records since they are not managed with public monies and thus do not fall under FOIA rules.

The organization had stated that the files would not be made public until two years following Biden’s retirement from public life.

“The conclusion is practically tautological that a public university accepting a huge donation that requires substantial cash to maintain up would use public dollars to assist run the public university,” Judicial Watch attorney Bill Green told radio station WHYY.

The demands for the records stem from allegations made by Tara Reade that Biden sexually abused her more than 30 years ago while she worked in his office.

In May 2020, Biden vehemently disputed the charges. “They aren’t accurate. He stated, “This never happened.”

"The University of Delaware's argument that a public university housing public documents is not subject to public disclosure standards would be," Daily Caller News Foundation President Neil Patel said in a statement.