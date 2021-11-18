The Defense Secretary’s World Tour Made Some Sense.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller began his world tour on November 18, just nine days after being appointed.

Even while his crew of pro-Trump partisans filled critical positions, Miller had walked into the Pentagon assuring leaders that he wouldn’t do anything extreme. He addressed little about the transition and much less about the electoral squabbles, instead focusing on presenting himself, calling all combatant commanders across the world, and responding to White House demands.

Miller may have thought he’d be Secretary of State for more than three months (he hasn’t spoken publicly since January 6th), but he then went on a world tour of military bases and allies. On November 18th, he embarked on a voyage aboard the new aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, and on November 24th, he departed Washington for a Thanksgiving tour to the Middle East via Germany. He met with Fifth Fleet leaders in Bahrain and served lunches to sailors before traveling to Qatar and meeting with US and Air Force officers as well as the Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs. Miller went from Qatar to Camp Lemonier in Djibouti, on the Horn of Africa’s Red Sea coast, where he served meals to military personnel and contractors while also engaging with troops in Somalia.

It was a standard trip for a Secretary of Defense to greet American soldiers, sailors, and airmen in combat zones, but upon his return to Washington, he made his first overtly partisan move, informing members of the Defense Business Board that their terms would be terminated or dismissed when their terms expired. There had always been partisan slants in the oversight Board’s nominations, but the collective firing was unprecedented. Trump lawyer David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s first campaign manager and later a political analyst for One America News Network, Fox News, and CNN, were two of the replacements announced.

Miller left Washington on December 5 to visit the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In the meantime, he and This is a condensed version of the information.