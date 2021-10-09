The defendants don’t appear to be ‘really accepting responsibility,’ according to a federal judge.

According to the Associated Press, a federal court sentenced a man charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol disturbance to three months in prison, stating that he hoped the penalty sends a message to other alleged insurrectionists who don’t appear to be “really accepting responsibility.”

Although more than 630 people have been indicted for their involvement in the insurgency, and some guilty pleas have begun to pour in, U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan stated during his sentencing that guilty pleas do not always imply culpability.

“It has become clear to me that many of the defendants who have entered guilty pleas do not accept full responsibility.” They appear to be trying to get this over with as quickly as possible, saying anything they want…but not changing their attitude,” Hogan added.

According to the Associated Press, Robert Reeder, a Maryland man, initially claimed to be a “accidental tourist” during the January 6 violence. After a crowd of former President Donald Trump’s fans aggressively stormed the Capitol, a video of him seizing a police officer surfaced, leaving many of the responding law enforcement personnel bruised and bloodied.

Reeder was sentenced to half of the six months sought by prosecutors, but Hogan said some of Reeder’s previous claims were “disingenuous and self-serving.”

Hogan expressed his hope that the punishment sends a message to those guilty in the violence that they will face prison time.

“This was an attack on the activities of Congress and the United States Capitol, which is a very sacred structure,” he stated.

After pleading guilty to a misdemeanor and claiming he had not been involved in any violence that day, Reeder was scheduled to receive probation last month.

The footage was then discovered online by armchair detectives known as Sedition Hunters. Prosecutors said the recording caught an officer assault, but they chose not to press fresh charges.

Reeder claimed he accidentally touched or grasped the officer’s shoulder during previous FBI interviews in which he voluntarily gave video with agents.

"It was right after my encounter with the police officer. I was only looking for a way out.