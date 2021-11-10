The Decision of a Trump Appeals Judge Because he isn’t the president, he can’t stop the documents from being released on January 6th.

President Donald Trump is appealing a judge’s decision that he can’t prevent records from being handed over to the Select Committee investigating the Capitol disturbance on January 6.

Trump has filed a lawsuit against the House Committee on the 6th of January, alleging that they improperly requested White House materials as part of their investigation. The records requested by the committee, according to the former president, are protected by presidential privilege, a legal tenet that prevents some White House communications from being made public.

Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled against Trump late Tuesday night, citing the fact that he is no longer the president and that President Joe Biden’s choice on whether to invoke executive privilege should be respected.

“[Trump’s] view that he has the authority to override the executive branch’s express intent appears to be based on the concept that his executive power ‘exists in perpetuity,” Chutkan wrote. “However, presidents aren’t kings, and Plaintiff isn’t one.” In her opinion, Chutkan stated that Trump retains the right to declare that his records are protected, but that Biden is not legally obligated to respect that belief.

Trump’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, requested that the court conduct a document-by-document review of the materials the committee requested, but Chutkan said she hasn’t seen any statute or case that requires the court to intervene in a dispute between a former president and an incumbent president during a Thursday hearing. She highlighted the Presidential Records Act, which vests presidential records in the current president.

Biden waived executive privilege, according to Chutkan, and the incumbent president was the “most able” and in the best position to determine executive privilege. Binnall disagreed, claiming that the “past president had rights” during Thursday’s session. While both parties recognized that this is the first time a dispute between a former and current president has resulted in litigation under the Presidential Records Act, prosecutor Elizabeth Shapiro argued on Thursday that it is not a “difficult or particularly innovative case.” Shapiro believes that the president’s option to protect or release papers should be given more weight, noting that documents are only safeguarded for 12 years and can be made available to the judiciary before being made public.

“In this case, the necessity for confidentiality trumps the need for confidentiality, and the President.” This is a condensed version of the information.