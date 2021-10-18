The debate over a Halloween sign that labels trick-or-treaters as “lazy entitled freeloaders” has sparked.

With Halloween approaching, it’s likely that most people have put up decorations, dusted out their costumes, and stocked up on candy for the youngsters.

However, trick-or-treaters would most likely avoid one house after a sign was placed in the window labeling trick-or-treaters “lazy entitled freeloaders.”

User @ImpureRosemary sent a photo of the handwritten note to Reddit’s PoliticalHumor section, and while they didn’t indicate where it was taken, it appears to be in the United States.

“Halloween was obviously founded by the libs to collect freebies,” they captioned the photo. On October 31, children traditionally dress up and knock on doors in their area in order to obtain candy.

“Attention Satanic socialists,” reads the sign, which advises potential occupants not to knock. This is the residence of a Christian family who is patriotic. We put in long hours and pay our taxes! We don’t commemorate Satan’s birthday.

“We don’t hand out free candy to entitled slackers.” There will be no giveaways in America. Get a job and look for Jesus if you desire candy.” Exclamation marks, big characters, and words underlined for emphasis abound on the note.

It’s been upvoted over 35,000 times since it was posted to the site on Monday, and hundreds of people have commented on it. While it’s unclear whether or not it’s a genuine sign, it generated discussion on the site about religion and politics.

“Perhaps it’s someone’s incredibly inventive Halloween décor, where they grab you from behind and scream while you’re reading it,” Moistfruitcake speculated.

“It should be satire,” Shahooster reasoned, “but it’s hard to tell these days.”

“Jesus gave to those in need without expecting anything in return,” JorgeMcKay responded. These folks, I believe, do not comprehend the fundamental meaning of Christianity.” “WTF sort of scumbags reside in your hood?” “It doesn’t matter if a youngster dresses up as Trump; they can get sweets,” Skatchbro wrote.

"Mean Spirited to the very end… What would Jesus do?" said Kaptainkarl1. Giving candy to children? No way!" "Boy, these people are going to be upset when they find out what Mr. Clause has been up to every time it's Jesus' birthday," Amtonge joked. "That house might have gotten tp [toilet paper]in my younger days, maybe," InvestigatorUnfair19 remarked.