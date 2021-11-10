The Death Toll in the Astroworld Tragedy is a topic of discussion on the internet.

Tens of thousands of music enthusiasts were preparing to attend Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Hundreds were hurt and eight people died as the crowd surged toward the front as Scott took the stage on Friday, the opening night of what was supposed to be a two-day event, according to The Washington Newsday.

Many elements have been considered in the days following the disaster when attempting to determine how the fatalities occurred. Many people are blaming the rapper, claiming that he did not shut down the event quickly enough when things started to go wrong.

According to the Associated Press, Houston Cops Chief Troy Finner claimed that about 9:30 p.m. local time, police spotted concertgoers “falling down” and quickly contacted the event organizers.

According to the Associated Press, the event was called off 40 minutes later after conversations with the fire department and officials from NRG Park, where the festival was held.

It was feared that shutting down the event would produce further disruption, according to city officials. According to the New York Times, it was unclear how much of the stage could be seen or when event organizers realized how bad the situation had gotten.

According to the New York Times, Scott’s close links to Houston might create a conflict of interest as the inquiry continues.

Speculations continued to circulate online, with some speculating that the death toll was more than the eight people confirmed so far.

@forever asia displays footage of an Astroworld Festival memorial across the street from the site in a TikTok video. Flowers and photos adorn the memorial, while one shot shows a festival wristband sitting on the ground. She also displayed a hung billboard that looked to be signed by people expressing their sorrow. Commenters on the video speculated that the death toll is higher than previously stated.

“Why is there such a large number of names on that poster? I’m not familiar with these names “a user said.

“I still can’t believe there were only eight people who made it through. I don’t believe it out of a crowd of thousands “another person wrote.

The extra names were mentioned by others. This is a condensed version of the information.