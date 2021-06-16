The death toll from COVID in the United States is equal to the population of Wyoming being wiped out.

The total number of COVID deaths in the United States has now surpassed that of Wyoming’s whole resident population.

According to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University, America achieved the dismal milestone of 600,000 fatalities on Tuesday, more than any other country. At the time of writing, the reported figure was 600,272.

More than 33 million cases have been filed in the country, making it the most of any country.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Wyoming’s resident population was 576,851 in 2020.

On Twitter, The New Republic’s Matt Ford made the analogy, writing: “Hard to grasp one’s head around the extent of loss here.” Even if the entire state of Wyoming had died in the last 15 months, the death toll would be around 25,000 less.”

Wyoming is the least populated state in the United States. Vermont has the second-lowest population, with 643,077 residents according to the 2020 census. In addition to topping Wyoming, the death toll exceeds the population of other significant cities across the United States.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had a population of 589,067 people in 2020, followed by Baltimore, Maryland, with 586,131, and Tucson, Arizona, with 553,571. These figures are based on Census Bureau predictions from July 2020.

According to Reuters, the United States went from 500,000 to 600,000 COVID deaths in 113 days.

The news comes as President Joe Biden works to meet his July 4 objective of 70 percent of individuals in the United States having at least one COVID vaccination shot. The nation has so far vaccinated 166 million adults with at least one dose, or 64.6 percent, per CDC data.

A third of the COVID deaths, 200,000, have happened during Biden’s tenure. The other 400,000 came while former President Donald Trump was in office.

“My heart goes out to those who’ve lost a loved one… We have more work to do to beat this virus and now’s not the time to let our guard down,” Biden said while speaking on the sidelines of NATO meetings in Brussels, Belgium, Reuters reported.

The rate of COVID-19 deaths has been on the decline, CDC figures show, despite the 600,000 milestone.

According to those statistics, there were 219 deaths recorded on June 14. The 7-day moving average was.