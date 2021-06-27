The Dead Man’s Switch Conspiracy is sparked by John McAfee’s ‘Q’ Instagram post.

QAnon conspiracy theorists speculated that John McAfee had activated a so-called “dead man’s switch” to expose the government after seeing a mysterious image posted on his Instagram shortly after he was reported dead.

John McAfee, 75, was discovered dead in a prison cell in Barcelona just hours after a Spanish judge agreed to extradite him to the United States to face tax evasion charges.

The Catalan judicial department said in a statement that attempts to resurrect McAfee were failed. The statement went on to say, “Everything indicates to death by suicide.”

McAfee’s Instagram account displayed a huge “Q” with no caption or explanation less than an hour after his apparent suicide was reported. The letter Q appears to be a reference to the extremist QAnon movement, about which McAfee has joked and tweeted several times in recent years.

The shot, along with all of McAfee’s previous Instagram photos, has since been removed.

Apart from the possibility that McAfee did not commit suicide—similar to the rumors surrounding the death of highly well-connected billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in August 2019—a number of QAnon fans speculated that a cryptographic key was hidden in the “Q” Instagram post.

On Telegram, several powerful and popular QAnon profiles claimed that the concealed key was actually instructions and that McAfee had also activated a dead man’s switch—a term for when a gadget or computer software activates itself when its owner dies.

Others claimed McAfee had a dead man’s switch, referring to his previous tweets and guessing that he did not commit suicide.

“I’ve amassed a library of government corruption files. I’m mentioning names and specifics for the first time. I’ll start with a shady CIA operative and two Bahamian government officials. Today is the day. If I’m arrested or disappear, 31+ terabytes of incriminating data will be released to the press,” McAfee tweeted on June 9, 2019.

Eleven days later, he added: “The instant I disappear the information is released. Those named would be crazy to kill me or collect me. They are simply praying I live forever. If it’s released, revenge takes over and I’m dead.”

MelQ, a QAnon advocate with 139,000 subscribers on Telegram, wrote: "There is the possibly a Key code to a.