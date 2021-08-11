The Day a Minnesota Flight Instructor Outperformed the FBI as a Detective.

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

Zacarias Moussaoui and his roommate Hussein al-Attas landed in Eagan, Minnesota, on August 11th, where Moussaoui had previously enrolled in the Pan Am International Flight Academy, paying the $6,300 balance owed for simulation training in cash.

Moussaoui was later dubbed the “20th” 9/11 hijacker by many. Despite having communication with and receiving money from Ramzi Bin al-Shibh, one of the Hamburg four and the principal mediator between al Qaeda and operatives in the United States, there is no proof he ever met the other 9/11 hijackers, nor was he meant for the assault on September 11th. He is, in fact, the best evidence that al Qaeda intended (and possibly had plans) to carry out more attacks in the United States, as investigators eventually discovered a slew of other terrorists who attempted to enter the country prior to 9/11.

Moussaoui’s arrest was another tragic 9/11 failure and wasted opportunity: the administration was not alarmed by the possibility of an imminent attack because of his detention. It also didn’t direct the FBI or the intelligence community’s attention to planes as a means of attack. It could have been the heat, or it could have been the Minneapolis field office’s lack of experience dealing with overseas terrorists. However, as Moussaoui’s case went to the FBI and CIA headquarters in Washington, no one realized the magnitude of the threat.

Moussaoui, a Moroccan-born French national, arrived in the United States on February 23 in Chicago and then flew to Norman, Oklahoma, to attend flight school (the same flight school that Mohammed Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi visited but turned down). Prior to coming to the United States, he lived in the United Kingdom and earned a master’s degree from London’s South Bank University. Moussaoui went to the al Qaeda Khalden Camp in Afghanistan for training in April 1998 and returned in December 2000, presumably with his job. In February 2001, he returned to the United Kingdom before heading to America to train to fly.

