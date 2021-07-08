The DA has discovered racist notes in the journals of the gunman who killed two black people.

Authorities say a white man who killed two African-Americans in Winthrop, Massachusetts, left behind journals containing racist remarks and threats.

On June 26, Nathan Allen, 28, stole a truck and slammed it into a structure. Authorities say he then killed an Air Force veteran, Ramona Cooper, and a former state trooper, David Green.

Allen was shot and killed by police.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office, he was carrying two semi-automatic firearms.

In a news statement issued on Wednesday, Rollins’ office stated, “In addition to his weaponry, he also carried hate fueled by white supremacy.”

According to the news release, state police are looking into “volumes” of extremist literature Allen had been reading in recent months.

They also uncovered multiple journals in his flat, including one labeled “The Allen Diaries” that was discovered close to his bed. “Racism is healthy and natural,” Allen wrote in the notepad.

According to Rollins’ office, several of the entries were written less than 48 hours before the shootings.

“I remember the first black I ever hated…,” he wrote in an entry dated June 24 at 10:35 p.m.

Darrell.” In a lengthy diatribe, he used a number of racist insults and obscenities, including repeated usage of the n-word.

“Racism is healthy and natural,” he wrote three pages later. And keeping it bottled up isn’t good for you.”

Allen wrote in another journal, “White people are the world’s apex predators” and “Whites in the United States are waking up.”

He also stated that “men need to kill things” and that “women do not comprehend men” in other places.

He drew two swastikas after his statements in another entry loaded with further white supremacist obscenities and threats of violence.

Allen’s family had cooperated with the investigation, according to Rollins, and there was no indication or proof that they were “informed of Nathan’s intent or stated ideas.”

“They have emphasized that they oppose any sort of intolerance or racism and that they would like privacy during this difficult time,” she continued.

Rollins said at a press conference after the June shootings that officials had discovered “some very troubling white supremacist rhetoric” he had written.

Allen had escaped law enforcement’s notice. She claimed in a statement the day after the shooting, “This shooter was married and employed.” This is a condensed version of the information.