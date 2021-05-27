The COVID Vaccine Lottery in Ohio attracted over 2.7 million adults and 104, 000 teenagers.

More than 2.7 million people and 104,000 teenagers in Ohio joined a lottery to encourage residents to obtain the COVID-19 vaccination, which was introduced by Governor Mike DeWine earlier this month.

Adults can win a $1 million prize, while children under the age of 18 can earn a college scholarship that covers tuition, lodging and board, and books. For the next four weeks, four more $1 million college scholarships will be awarded every Wednesday.

Following DeWine’s declaration, the number of persons in Ohio aged 16 and up who received the initial COVID-19 immunization jumped to 33%, according to an Associated Press analysis. However, vaccination rates are still lower than in April and March.

“I see why people may exclaim, ‘DeWine, you’re insane!’ When the governor announced the inducement, he responded, “This million-dollar drawing notion of yours is a waste of money.” But, he continued, the real waste now that the vaccine is widely available is a life lost to COVID-19.

When the first winner of Ohio’s $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive award received a call from DeWine, she was traveling to her family’s home in suburban Cleveland.

Abbigail Bugenske was in her parents’ house a few minutes later, shouting so loudly that they assumed she was crying.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, Bugenske, 22, described the situation as “a whirlwind.” “It hasn’t processed at all yet. I’m still processing everything, and I’d want to say it feels like it’s happening to someone else. “It’s unbelievable.”

Bugenske works as a mechanical engineer for GE Aviation in Cincinnati’s suburbs and has no intentions to leave. She grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and will graduate from Michigan State University in 2020. She stated that she intends to donate to charities and purchase a car, but that she will invest the most of her money.

The winner of a full college scholarship was eighth-grader Joseph Costello of Englewood near Dayton.

“Very excited,” Costello said as he sat between his parents, Colleen and Rich, during the virtual news conference. Although it’s a long way off, Joseph said he’s thought about Ohio State or Miami of Ohio for college.

Colleen Costello said she got the call from the governor as she left work Wednesday. She was initially perplexed.