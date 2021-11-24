The COVID Surge of the Winter Has Arrived in States With High Vaccination Rates.

Experts have predicted a spike in COVID-19 cases this winter, and an early uptick in case counts suggests the next wave could hit places with strong vaccination rates.

Over the last seven days, Michigan, New Hampshire, and Minnesota have had the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the United States. Minnesota and New Hampshire have fully immunized more than 70% of their adult residents, while Maine, which has fully vaccinated more than 80% of individuals, is seeing an alarming increase in instances.

Governor Janet Mills blamed the increase on unvaccinated people, saying the state is finding higher case rates in counties where vaccination rates are lower. While this is true in some circumstances, such as in New Hampshire, where counties with lower vaccination rates saw an increase in cases, it is not always the case.

According to data from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the state has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the US, with the highest concentration in the city of Nashua, as well as Coos and Sullivan counties.

The average percent positive rate in both Nashua and Coos County is 14.5, which is much higher than the state’s total percent positive rate of 9.4. The state’s data distinguished Nashua from the rest of Hillsborough County, where it is situated. The rest of Hillsborough County, excluding Nashua, has an 11.5 percent positive rate, according to state data.

Nashua has the state’s seventh-highest vaccination rate, while Coos County has the sixth-highest.

With a 13.9 percent positive rate, Sullivan County isn’t far behind in terms of instances and has the second-worst vaccination rate, slightly ahead of Manchester.

Grafton County, which has New Hampshire’s highest county vaccination rate, has the fewest COVID-19 instances, which isn’t surprising. Despite having the lowest vaccination rate, the city of Manchester has fewer cases than more than half of the state’s counties.

Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire said on Tuesday that he expects a “bumpy path” ahead as the number of cases rises, and that the next few weeks will be “extremely telling.”

“COVID isn’t gone,” he stated emphatically. “I’m sure we’re all sick of it. We must, nevertheless, remain. This is a condensed version of the information.