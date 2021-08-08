The COVID Delta Variant Looms at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, making it the busiest in decades.

Local law enforcement authorities say the first few days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota have been the busiest in decades, raising fears that the event could spark a massive viral outbreak as the COVID-19 Delta variety spreads.

On Saturday, Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the Rapid City Journal, “There are more people here than in the 31 years I’ve been doing this.”

The motorcycle rally began on Friday in Sturgis, South Dakota’s Black Hills, and is projected to draw 700,000 visitors over the course of the 10-day event. However, law enforcement authorities in Sturgis and Meade County have reported a significant increase in calls for assistance in the first two days of the demonstration compared to past years.

According to the Rapid City Journal, Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said that since Friday, police have given 207 penalties for open containers of alcohol. During the protest, the city allows open containers of beer and wine, but not liquor, in specific places, but drinkers must purchase a special cup to do so, according to VanDewater.

In just two days, the sheriff’s office has responded to 104 calls for help.

The most common calls, according to Merwin, have been for traffic stops and accidents, which have nearly doubled in comparison to previous year. Deputy sheriffs have responded to 41 traffic-related incidents by Sunday, compared to only 22 in 2020.

“I don’t know what it is this year, but it appears that people are in a rush to get here and are causing all kinds of traffic problems,” Merwin told the news organization. “We are requesting that the public abide by our traffic laws and be cautious out there.”

The uptick in activity this year comes amid concerns that the rally could spark a coronavirus outbreak, as the highly contagious Delta variety spreads across the country. The nation’s senior infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, warned Sunday that he is “extremely afraid” that the event may result in a new wave of diseases.

While Fauci understands why individuals want the freedom to attend huge gatherings, he also recognizes that “there comes a point when you’re dealing with a public health catastrophe that could implicate you.” This is a condensed version of the information.