The COVID Cluster, which forced high school students to learn remotely, may be linked to the Homecoming Dance.

The Associated Press reported that a Rhode Island high school switched to remote learning for a week after an outbreak of COVID-19 infections linked to a homecoming party.

Pilgrim High School in Warwick began remote courses on Monday, roughly a week after the dance, and plans to keep them going until Friday.

“Roughly 25 cases have been found among students and employees,” state Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken told WPRI-TV. “Those people could have been exposed to a lot of things, but more over half of them said they went to the homecoming dance.” A COVID-19 outbreak was also reported at a high school in New Jersey, which looked to be linked to the homecoming dance.

After the homecoming dance in October, News 12 New Jersey reported that over 200 students at Spotswood High School had to be quarantined.

Students informed News 12 New Jersey that they weren’t required to wear masks on the dance floor or when eating.

On Wednesday morning, the Rhode Island Department of Health will conduct COVID-19 testing for all students and employees at Pilgrim High School.

According to WPRI-TV, approximately 70% of the state’s 1.1 million residents have been properly immunized.

Rhode Island was averaging roughly 200 new illnesses per day a few days before Halloween. The number has risen by 67 percent to around 335 as of Monday. The current positive rate is greater than 5%. According to WPRI-TV, the state reported 516 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the most in a single day since early April.

Cases have been increasing across the state over the past few weeks, according to Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, who spoke at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Thanksgiving is next week,” the Warwick School Department wrote in an email to students on Monday. “We understand that you want to spend time with your loved ones. Please take advantage of this opportunity to be tested in order to ensure that everyone has a safe holiday.” Officials also advised limiting contact with others and keeping an eye on symptoms.

She asked folks to take precautions to prevent further spread, including testing, immunizations, and wearing masks, with Thanksgiving and related festivities just over a week away.

"These kinds of increases aren't shocking," Alexander-Scott added. "They remind us of the Delta," says the narrator.