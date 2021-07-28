The Court Rejects the Accusation of ‘Making a Murderer’ Steven Avery is facing a new trial and is currently serving a life sentence.

On Wednesday, a court dismissed Steven Avery’s plea for a hearing to consider new evidence in the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, the subject of the acclaimed Netflix documentary series Making a Murderer.

In connection with Halbach’s death in 2007, Avery was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and sentenced to life in prison. Brendan Dassey, his nephew, was also found guilty of Halbach’s murder. Throughout the 14 years since Avery’s conviction, his legal team has been appealing the jury’s verdict.

According to a Wisconsin Court of Appeals judgment announced Wednesday, Avery’s pleas were “insufficient on their face to qualify him to a hearing,” and the circuit court “did not erroneously exercise its discretion in refusing the motions to vacate and reconsideration.”

In the years since his conviction, Avery has given “a range of alternate theories” about who else could have been responsible for Halbach’s killing, according to the court. However, the court observed that the requests his legal team submitted, upon which the court was expressing its conclusion, were missing some key aspects.

The court’s judgment stated that “adequate, nonconclusory showings both as to why the issue was not brought in a previous postconviction procedure and why the claim has face validity” were “key” to the precise petitions Avery’s legal team filed. “These standards are not optional, and they cannot be accomplished by sweeping conclusions or misrepresenting evidence.”

A few possible ways forward for Avery’s defense team were listed in the court’s opinion’s conclusion.

“Before such claims can advance to a hearing, Avery will have to meet the previously mentioned specificity requirements,” the court wrote.

Kathleen Zellner, an attorney for Avery, said in a tweet that the court’s ruling had “not discouraged” her.

The appeals court was unfazed by the judgment, and it pointed out the precise pathways that remain open for Mr. Avery’s quest for release. We appreciate the thorough examination. #TruthWins #Onward

July 28, 2021 — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw)

She wrote, “It laid out the exact doorways that remain open for Mr. Avery’s search for freedom.” “Thank you for your thorough review.”

