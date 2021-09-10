The Controversial ‘Big Nose’ Filter on TikTok Has Sparked a Beauty Standards Debate.

Filters can be used by TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat users all around the world to change their appearance. This is done in a variety of ways, including putting dog ears to users’ heads or changing them into Disney characters, while others focus on smoothing skin or highlighting characteristics.

Because of their popularity, these filters frequently go viral. The “large nose filter” is the most recent of these. Despite the fact that most filters are created solely for entertainment, this tool has come under fire in recent weeks as users have submitted comments that represent their vulnerabilities.

What is TikTok’s Big Nose Filter?

On TikTok, the Big Nose Filter is one of numerous filters that may be applied to a video.

This filter distorts the shape of a person’s face by stretching it across the screen, concentrating on the lips, face shape, and nose to widen it.

When you use this, your eyes are also made to appear smaller, giving you a whole different appearance.

Katylee Bailey, for example, shared a photo of herself using the filter to lengthen her nose while leaning sideways, giving the appearance of a larger nose.

Many people commented on the picture, with one user stating, “My actual nose looks like the filter so not sure how I feel about this one.”

“My nose makes me want to run into a wall,” remarked another.

“Don’t even want to test this filter incase it doesn’t even change,” a third added.

While some people have expressed dissatisfaction with how the filter has made them feel, others have stated that when the filter restores them to their natural face types, it provides them a boost of confidence.

What’s the Deal with the Big Nose Filter?

Faye Dickinson, the originator and inventor of the Filter vs Reality filter, spoke with This website about how the filter can be harmful to one’s mental health.

"Look at yourself daily, then with a larger nose filter, showing how asymmetrical ("ugly") your face is," she remarked of the "Big Nose" trend. It has little value other than to make, like most social media items.