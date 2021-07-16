The ‘Consequences’ of the US leaving Afghanistan, according to George W. Bush, will be ‘unbelievably bad.’

Former President George W. Bush believes the “consequences” of the United States withdrawing completely from Afghanistan will be “unbelievably bad.”

In an interview with international German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Wednesday, Bush discussed the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, which was announced by President Joe Biden earlier this year. NATO forces are also gradually withdrawing from the nation. Following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the United States became involved in the war in Afghanistan under Bush’s administration.

“It’s incredible how that society has changed since the Taliban’s cruelty, and I’m concerned Afghan women and girls are going to endure awful harm,” Bush added.

According to the Associated Press, Afghanistan is experiencing a Taliban surge as the group takes control of areas around the country.

Bush expressed his sadness by saying, “I’m sad.” “Laura (Bush) and I spent a lot of time in Afghanistan with Afghan women, and they’re terrified. And I think about all the interpreters and people who have aided not only US but NATO troops, and it appears that they will be left behind to be massacred by these ruthless individuals. And that makes my heart break.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When asked if the withdrawal was a mistake in an interview with DW, Bush said, “You know, I think it is, sure, because I think the ramifications are going to be unimaginably horrible.”

Following the September 11th attacks on the United States, Washington issued an ultimatum to Taliban commander Mullah Omar: hand over al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden and demolish militant training facilities or face attack. When Omar refused, a US-led coalition invaded the country in October.

The evacuation of US and NATO forces that has been in the works for some time is nearly complete.

Bush claimed Merkel backed the deployment in Afghanistan in part “because she saw the progress that might be done for young girls and women in Afghanistan” in the DW interview, which marked outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s final official visit to the United States.

Women were generally restricted to their homes during the Taliban’s control in the late 1990s, and girls were denied access to education. Despite protests from the United States and Europe, the Taliban implemented their radical interpretation of Islamic Shariah law. There is, however, one exception. This is a condensed version of the information.