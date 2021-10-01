The complete list of Republican Senators who voted to avoid a government shutdown is available here.

After both the House and Senate adopted a short-term appropriations bill, Congress voted to avoid a government shutdown just hours before funding would have expired.

President Joe Biden has signed the bill, which will keep the government working until December 3.

In a 65-35 vote, every Democrat and independent senator, as well as 15 Republicans, voted in favor of the plan.

All Republican senators voted against funding the plan, which includes $28.6 billion in disaster aid for areas hit by harsh weather and money for the resettlement of Afghan refugees.

The bill was ultimately approved by the House by a vote of 254-175, with 34 Republicans voting with the Democrats.

The full list of Republican Senators who voted against the government shutdown is available here. Missouri’s Roy Blunt North Carolina’s Richard Burr West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy Maine’s Susan Collins Texas Senator John Cornyn South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham Louisiana’s John F. Kennedy Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski Mitt Romney is the Republican candidate for President of the United States in the state of Utah. South Dakota’s Mike Rounds Alabama’s Richard Shelby North Carolina’s Thom Tillis Todd Young (Indianapolis)

Graham asked his Republican colleagues to put their differences aside and vote to support the new measure and avert a government shutdown ahead of the vote.

According to The State, Graham remarked following a meeting about the need for infrastructure in the Charleston, South Carolina, area, “Partisan politics has to give way to the greater good.”

“Republicans and Democrats will eventually realize that whether they like each other or not, they are trapped in traffic together.”

Shelby also commended the Senate for averting a federal shutdown and assisting individuals affected by severe weather across the country.

“This endeavor didn’t have to be difficult. “There was a straightforward solution negotiated on a bipartisan, bicameral basis, and that’s what we advanced today—a package that keeps the government funded while also providing much-needed emergency and disaster relief,” Shelby added.

“For the benefit of the American people, it is past time for us to work together to deliver this funding.”

The main reasons for voting to pass the short-term financing bill, according to Kennedy, were disaster relief for Louisiana and the continuation of the National Flood Insurance Program without raising the debt ceiling.

“Take a look at the storm devastation that has been wreaking havoc on Louisiana in recent years. This is a condensed version of the information.