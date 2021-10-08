The complete list of 11 Republicans who voted with the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling.

Senators advanced a short-term extension of the debt ceiling on Thursday in order to prevent an unprecedented government default.

On party lines, lawmakers voted 50-48 to raise the US borrowing limit by $480 billion, which will keep the country solvent until December 3.

Senators Richard Burr of North Carolina and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, both Republicans, voted nay on the final resolution, which required a simple majority.

The procedural obstacle, which required 60 votes, received bipartisan support, with 11 Republican members joining with Democrats.

Former President Donald Trump, who still has clout among Republicans, had previously urged senators not to support “this awful deal being pushed by folding Mitch McConnell.”

However, the 11 Republican senators ignored his remarks and voted 61-38 in favor of cutting short debate and breaking the 60-vote threshold required to end a filibuster. With solely Democratic votes, the vote was permitted to proceed to final passage.

According to The Hill, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) indicated lawmakers would vote on the bill again on Tuesday before sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

It comes after a months-long impasse between the two parties on raising the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling, which threatens to destabilize the US and global economies.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, stated earlier in the day that Republicans would allow Democrats to pass a short-term debt hike.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared that the two parties had reached an agreement.

Some Republicans accused McConnell of caving in to Democrats when he pushed for the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling through the reconciliation procedure, which did not require GOP backing.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated McConnell had a “last-minute change of heart,” while Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), one of the lawmakers who insisted on the 60-vote procedural hurdle, said Schumer “won this game of chicken.”

However, there was still anxiety about what was essentially a band-aid solution.

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) claimed the decision “only provides a brief reprieve, while the Sword of Damocles still hangs ominously above our heads” in a statement to The Washington Newsday, which was shared with other media.

