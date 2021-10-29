The company has been fined $10 million for firing a white man, but it will not change its diversity strategy.

A jury has ordered Novant Health Inc., a not-for-profit health system based in North Carolina, to pay $10 million to a white man who claims he was wrongfully fired by the corporation. According to him, the corporation replaced him with a white lady and a Black woman in order to improve racial and gender diversity at work.

The firm has stated that it will appeal the decision. The company also stated that the decision will not affect its “commitment to diversity, inclusiveness, and equity for all.” Novant Health Inc. appointed David Duvall as senior vice president of marketing and communications on August 5, 2013. The corporation then fired him without warning on July 30, 2018, according to lawsuit records.

According to Duvall’s lawsuit, Novant’s severance plan specified that any executive sacked without cause would be given 30 days’ notice “under normal circumstances.” However, he claims that the corporation did not notify him of its decision in advance or explain any unusual circumstances that precluded it from doing so.

Duvall stated that he exceeded his job’s requirements and delivered excellent results. His lawsuit claims that he was replaced by a white woman and a Black woman after he was fired “for the express goal of enhancing gender and racial diversity among Novant executives.”

Duvall’s lawyer, Luke Largess, claimed that his client’s dismissal was due to racial and gender discrimination. According to CNN, the jury decided that Duvall’s ethnicity and gender were driving factors in the company’s decision to fire him. In the case, a jury awarded him $10 million.

The corporation voiced dissatisfaction with the decision and stated that it will contest it, possibly through an appeal.

Megan Rivers, Novant Health’s director of media relations, said thousands of other organizations have “robust diversity and inclusion programs, which we believe can co-exist alongside strong non-discriminatory policies that extend to all races and genders, including white men,” in a statement to CNN.

“It’s critical for all current and prospective team members to understand that this ruling will have no impact on Novant Health’s unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity for everyone,” Rivers added.

According to Largess, his client was a “strong promoter of diversity and inclusion” within the firm. Duvall was even a member of an executive committee that promoted diversity. This is a condensed version of the information.