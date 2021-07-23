The Cleveland Indians have changed their name to the Guardians, which means the team no longer has any Native American ties.

On Friday, the Cleveland Indians, formerly known as the Cleveland Indians, unveiled a new name.

The Guardians will be the new name for the team, which lost its prior moniker in December.

The team announced the news on Twitter with a video that highlighted the city’s history and baseball’s role in it.

We’re all in this together… pic.twitter.com/R5FnT4kv1I

— July 23, 2021, Cleveland Indians (@Indians)

In the narration, actor Tom Hanks said, “This is the city we love and the game we believe in, and together, we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

To get away from the Native American theme, the team received over 1,200 options for a new name.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.