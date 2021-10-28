The Cleveland Guardians Roller Derby Team is attempting to prevent a baseball team from using the same name as them.

The Guardians, a Cleveland-based roller derby team, is attempting to prevent the city’s Major League Baseball franchise from using the same name.

The complaint was first published by WKYC on Wednesday, in which the roller derby team claimed there can only be one Cleveland Guardians team and that they were the first to arrive in the city.

“Two sports teams in the same city cannot have the same name,” according to the lawsuit. “Major League Baseball would never, and rightfully so, allow the Chicago Cubs’ lacrosse or the New York Yankees’ rugby teams to compete alongside their historic baseball franchises. Otherwise, there would be a lot of confusion.” According to the roller derby squad, it has “common law” trademark rights to the name based on earlier use in Ohio dating back to 2013. It also has federal trademark registrations pending for the term “Cleveland Guardians” as well as their winged man emblem.

The complaint claims that “the same rules that protect baseball team owners’ trademark rights also function in reverse.” “A Major League team cannot just steal the name of a lower team and use it for themselves.” The Cleveland Indians, the city’s Major League baseball team, had been known as the Cleveland Indians for more than a century before announcing its name change in 2020, in the wake of a national crisis over racial injustice.

Paul Dolan, the team’s owner and chairman, stated the name change was prompted by talks and meetings with various groups, including Native Americans, who found the name racist and offensive.

The Cleveland Guardians, the baseball team’s new name, was revealed to the public on July 23. Starting next season, the new name will be used.

“We wanted a name that reflected Clevelanders’ pride, resiliency, and commitment as we were looking for a new brand. Guardians reflects those distinguishing characteristics while drawing inspiration from the renowned Guardians of Traffic who proudly stand on the Hope Memorial Bridge just outside Progressive Field “In the announcement, Dolan wrote: “It exemplifies Clevelanders’ pride in their community and the way we support one another while defending our Cleveland baseball family.” To keep the process under wraps until the official announcement, the baseball team filed its first trademark registration for the new name in April from the African island nation of Mauritius.

