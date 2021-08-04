The City of Chicago may follow New York in mandating vaccines: ‘We’re interested in this.’

Chicago is keeping a close eye on New York City’s decision to require COVID-19 vaccine evidence for guests to indoor venues.

Starting in August, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Key to NYC Pass program will force those who want to go inside restaurants, gyms, and theaters to show proof that they’ve taken at least one flu shot.

People will be required to produce proof of vaccination starting September 13 via the NYC Covid Safe app, the state’s Excelsior app, or the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) paper immunization card.

While the policy has received mixed reviews from New York firms, Chicago’s Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, has stated that the city will evaluate how effectively the program worked.

“Of course, this is something we’re interested in. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, she stated, “We’ll be monitoring to see how this plays out, but we don’t have a present intention to do something like that at the city level.”

A handful of Chicago firms have implemented their own immunization policies for their employees. Staff and contractors had until August 16 to verify they had been vaccinated, according to the federal U.S. District Court and bankruptcy court in Chicago.

According to municipal government figures, just over 58 percent of people in Chicago had received at least one COVID vaccine as of Monday, and the city is considering its next steps to reduce new infections.

Arwady stated that her city is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to develop “a more standard approach to demonstrate confirmation of vaccination,” implying that Chicago will not follow New York’s lead, though it will monitor the effectiveness of the plan.

“Trying to impose anything like that on an entire class of enterprises is a tremendously huge decision,” she said at a City Hall press conference Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire for permitting the Lollapalooza music festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of people to the city’s downtown, to take place despite the city’s daily average of more than 200 new COVID cases.

Dr. Emily Landon, the University of Chicago Medicine’s executive medical director of infection prevention and control, warned that the city was at risk of a large outbreak.

She told NBC about it. This is a condensed version of the information.