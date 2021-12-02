The city of Chicago has dropped its lawsuit against the police union over the vaccine mandate.

Chicago’s lawsuit against the city’s largest police union over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been dropped.

In October, the city filed a lawsuit against the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 7’s president, John Catanzara, accusing him of instigating a “illegal work stoppage or strike.”

Catanzara had urged officers to ignore a city order requiring staff to submit their vaccination status by October 15 or face being placed on “no-pay status.” In response, the union filed its own lawsuit against the city, requesting that the regulation be suspended.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement on Wednesday that she had authorized officials to dismiss the case against the union without prejudice, claiming that it was unnecessary because more officers had complied.

“The past few weeks have proven what I’ve said all along: that our heroic police officers are smarter than their FOP leadership, and care more about their city, their fellow Chicagoans, and upholding their sworn oath to protect and serve than Catanzara’s foolish demands to cease working,” she added.

However, if the union or Catanzara “take any additional action toward supporting an illegal work stoppage or strike,” Lightfoot has promised to take the case back to court.

It occurred after a judge in November postponed a December 31 deadline for Chicago police personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but left reporting and testing requirements intact.

Lightfoot stated in her statement that the directive was placed in place to safeguard lives.

“This entire process has been and will continue to be about preserving the lives and safety of all Chicagoans,” she added, referring to the announcement of the rule in August. “The data demonstrates that we’re successful in that aim, and that police officers understand that guarding and serving in times of worldwide pandemic includes getting COVID-19 vaccines.” Since October 15, the mayor stated, the number of cops reporting their vaccination status, as well as the city’s mandated vaccination program, has “continued to climb.”

“I am totally confident that in the near future, the entire Department will be in conformity with City regulations,” she continued.

