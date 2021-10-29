The city has removed Gabby Petito’s memorial from the Laundrie family’s home due to sign code violations.

The city of North Port, Florida has removed a monument for Gabby Petito from Brian Laundrie’s family house due to a violation of sign code infractions, according to the city.

The memorial, which included images and signs demonstrating support for Petito, was destroyed late Wednesday night, according to Fox News.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, North Port Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said, “Ahead of today’s heavy weather, the City of North Port has received many complaints about signs located on Wabasso Ave.” “These signs are in violation of the City Sign Code and the Stormwater Code, and are not permitted in the road right-of-way.” The signs on the lawn of the Laundrie family’s home, according to Taylor, were in violation of three North Port city laws. According to Taylor, two of the city code infractions were linked to “debris accumulation” and “stormwater drainage area upkeep.”

“It is my understanding that North Port Code Enforcement removed all things from the front yard on their own own,” the Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

According to Taylor’s announcement, “severe” weather is forecast in Florida on Thursday, with the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay issuing a tornado watch.

“The first set of storms has passed through the majority of the area. Our northern counties are already in the midst of Round 2! Throughout the afternoon, strong gusts, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain are likely. Always be on the lookout! “On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service issued a tweet.

When Petito was first reported missing after a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, a memorial was created on the grounds of the Laundrie residence. Following Bertolino’s instructions, the Laundrie family refused to speak to police officials when Petito went missing, resulting in a surge of protests outside their home.

Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, and the Teton County Coroner determined that she died from manual strangulation.

Laundrie apparently went for a hike in Florida’s Carlton Reserve prior to the finding of Petito’s bones and never returned home. Petito’s single person of interest in his abduction and death, Laundrie, was gone. This is a condensed version of the information.