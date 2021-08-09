The Citizen App now offers private ‘protection agents’ 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Citizen app has launched its Protect service, which connects users to hired agents and is hailed as the “future of personal safety.” The “new, on-demand, tailored mobile protection service” was handed out last week after 100,000 beta users in chosen areas were evaluated. Anyone with the app may now use the new service for just $19.99 per month, with an estimated seven million users spread across 30 locations in the United States.

The key features of the service include access to agents 24 hours a day, seven days a week, who consumers can contact with via text, audio, or video. The agents can dial 911 or summon emergency responders to your location, while it claims one of its USPs is that it can dispatch help “without you having to call 911.” If your situation meets certain criteria, such as a missing pet, a “incident creation” can be set-up, connecting you with users nearby, dubbed the “Citizen community.” On Citizen’s Medium blog, the app’s CEO, Andrew Frame, listed a solo stroll home at night and a terrible first date as examples of situations when the service may help.

The website emphasizes that the premium service links customers “in real time with actual people,” claiming that their protect agents are “well qualified safety professionals with backgrounds ranging from former 911 operators to EMTs.”

There’s a “protect mode” in addition to the standard safety features, which could create privacy concerns. “Shake for Agent” and “Distress Detection,” which are designed to be utilized when the user is unable to speak, are among the new features. The former connects you to an agent by shaking your phone twice, whilst the latter checks your device’s audio.

“When Distress Detection is activated, your audio is monitored by our AI-powered technology, which recognises sounds that suggest problems, like a scream for example,” Frame wrote on Medium.

“If a distress signal is detected, you will be asked if you want to talk to a Protect Agent. You’ll be automatically linked merely if you don’t react within 10 seconds. This is a condensed version of the information.