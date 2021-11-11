The CIA Director privately warned, ‘We’re on the verge of a right-wing coup.’

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Apart from his golf outings, it was the president’s first public appearance since the election. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The president’s refusal to accept the election, as well as his sacking of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to the transition, made for a solemn event in the rain.

Trump and Pence arrived late, with their wives, and their motorcade arrived after the ceremony had begun. As the country’s elected officials drove up, the Army honor guard had already completed most of their training and the 21-gun salute sounded out.

Trump proceeded to the wreath and placed his hand on it at the prescribed time before returning to his location to stand for the remainder of the ceremony, which lasted roughly a half-hour. According to the White House pool reporters on the scene, he made no public statements.

Because of COVID, this Veterans Day celebration was not available to the public, as it is most years. All guests were expected to wear masks, according to the cemetery’s website, but neither Trump nor anybody in his immediate group did.

Trump had already declared war on Arlington National Cemetery. He tweeted that he “reversed the stupid decision to cancel Wreaths Across America” after learning that the annual Christmas wreath ceremony, in which thousands of volunteers lay holiday wreaths on every headstone in the cemetery, was not slated to take place that year. Despite the guidelines and COVID, the Army overturned its decision to cancel the event after Trump’s tweet and stated that it had discovered a “safe” option. Even though it was outside, the Army had consulted public health officials, who advised against conducting the event.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley were among the sizable Pentagon contingent at the cemetery.

