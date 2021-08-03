The Chris Chan case raises the legal question of whether adultery is a crime in all states.

The arrest of online star Chris Chan in Virginia on an incest allegation has raised the question of whether consensual incest between adults is illegal in all 50 states.

Chan, whose true name is Christine Weston Chandler, was accused on Sunday with having sexual relations with her 79-year-old mother. In Virginia, this type of incestual sex is a Class 5 felony.

All but three states in the United States prohibit incestual sex between consenting adults: New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. Adult incestual marriage is legal in Ohio, but not in New Jersey or Rhode Island.

In New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, the legal age of consent is 16. As a result, anyone over the age of 18 can have consensual intercourse with their older adult relatives. According to the Scioto Valley Guardian, other rules in those states require any adult sexually associated with a juvenile not to hold a position of influence over them, such as being their father, teacher, or religious leader.

Other laws in New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island can make certain sorts of adult sexual contact between adults and young people aged 16 to 18 illegal. The creation, sending, or receiving of any nude or graphic sexual photos of anyone under the age of 18 is also prohibited by state and federal legislation.

Maryland’s incest laws specifically forbid vaginal intercourse, so it’s unclear whether other sorts of sexual contact between adult relatives are permitted. Incestual sexual relationships are punishable in all other states, with penalties ranging from probation to 20 years in jail.

Academic In a 2015 Washington Post piece, Eugene Volokh questioned the logic of laws prohibiting consensual adult incest. He inquired if such rules are intended to prevent youngsters from being sexually groomed before they reach the age of consent.

Authorities detained Chandler when an audio recording surfaced in which someone claiming to be her mentioned having a sexual relationship with their mother.

“Every third night, we’ve been doing it. “And the first night was on June 27,” says the person in the recording. “It took me a few nights to figure out what felt good, what felt correct, and what didn’t feel right…. By the way, she’s having a great time.”

